Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $247.28 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,322 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up approximately 5.4% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 2.90% of Vipshop worth $247,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 1.8 %

Vipshop stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.