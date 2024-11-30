Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $147.06 on Tuesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,791,753.09. This represents a 28.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

