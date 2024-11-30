Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 690,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.94. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

