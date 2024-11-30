Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 518,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

