Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.34% of Constellium worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,729,000 after acquiring an additional 484,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Constellium by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Constellium by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 119,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 83,112 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Constellium by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

