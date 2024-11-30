Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.