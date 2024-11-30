Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 200.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 140,627 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Regency Centers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 191,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $75.59 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

