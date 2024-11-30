Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance
HAIA remained flat at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 5.97% of Healthcare AI Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare AI Acquisition
Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
