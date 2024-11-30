Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

HCAT stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,068 shares of company stock valued at $257,555 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,221,408 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,131 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

