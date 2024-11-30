Head-To-Head Analysis: Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) versus Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resonac and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonac 2.46% 7.52% 2.23% Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonac $9.09 billion N/A -$133.65 million $1.27 21.76 Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 3.01

This table compares Resonac and Standard Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resonac. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Resonac has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Resonac and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonac 0 0 0 1 4.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 122.54%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Resonac.

Summary

Resonac beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives. It also provides lithium-ion batteries and mechanical carbon; ceramics, resins, cosmetic ingredients/medicinal additives, monomers, adhesives, tapes, and chromatography products; and elastomers. In addition, the company offers polyimides; HD media; friction materials; aluminum gravity casting products; packaging/containers for food, medicine, and electronics; electrical insulating epoxy resin molded products; zipper bags and tapes; titanium oxide and alumina; and elastic polishing grindstone. Further, it provides polypropylene and polyethylene; liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, and gas-related equipment; liquefied oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; molecular sieve; graphite electrodes; plasters, fireproofing pipes, and wall sidings; cement and moisture removal sheets; industrial materials; and FRP, coated sand, and separating mediums. Additionally, the company engages in the contract development and manufacturing of regenerative medicines; leasing of personal computers and other business equipment; outsourcing of salary, welfare, and finance-related business; and synthesis, analysis, and SDS preparation services. The company was formerly known as Showa Denko K.K. and changed its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation in January 2023. Resonac Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

