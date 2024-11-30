HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Abrams Bison Investments LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 14.5% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $167,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,141,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,883 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,215.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $327.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.35. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.60 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

