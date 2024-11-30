Harvard Management Co. Inc. Makes New $155.43 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,427,000. Booking comprises 8.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,322,600,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $125,615,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

Booking stock opened at $5,201.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,599.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,089.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,079.50 and a 12 month high of $5,237.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.