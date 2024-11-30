Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $13,927,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,244.56. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,000 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

