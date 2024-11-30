Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,064 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 55,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,457,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,923,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $192.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day moving average of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $110.18 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

