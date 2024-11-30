Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 267,304 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 6.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

