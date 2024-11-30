Gregoire Maes Sells 24,323 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 24,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $395,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,646.25. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 29th, Gregoire Maes sold 540 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $8,748.00.

CMPO opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $10,795,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $3,766,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

