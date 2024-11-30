Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 17.9% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $235,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.71.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $574.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $602.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,054,400. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.30, for a total value of $511,596.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,687. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,239 shares of company stock worth $59,681,541. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

