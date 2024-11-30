Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 618,000 Shares

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 618,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$37,080.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 600,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

CVE GR opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.20. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

