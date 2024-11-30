Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $12,126,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,206,900.80. This trade represents a 1.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

