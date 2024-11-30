Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $12,126,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,206,900.80. This trade represents a 1.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.
Golub Capital BDC Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.