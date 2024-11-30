Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Golden Agri-Resources Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.