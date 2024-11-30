Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 80.3% in November

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

HERO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 8,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,134. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

