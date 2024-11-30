Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Position Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 742.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.87% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $26,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of URA opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

