Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.74% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

