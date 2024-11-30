Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,558 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.23% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

