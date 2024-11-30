Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,219.96. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $912,095. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

