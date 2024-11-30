Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

