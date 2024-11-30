Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 594 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE D opened at $58.76 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

