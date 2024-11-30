Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,566 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

