Gigachad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.47 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Gigachad has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $463.09 million and $17.47 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04217033 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $15,891,390.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

