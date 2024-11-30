Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GENT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

