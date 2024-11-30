Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 47,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 91,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNSS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Genasys by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 87,550 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Genasys by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Genasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,883 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

