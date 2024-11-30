Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

About Geely Automobile

Shares of GELYY traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,147. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

