FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 80.1% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

FUJIY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 120,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

