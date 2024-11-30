FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTAIO opened at $25.50 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

