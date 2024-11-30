FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 10.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 4.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.80 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 65.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.