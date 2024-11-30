Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.