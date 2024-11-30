Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

