Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 338.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

