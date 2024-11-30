Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 59,878 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,878 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $69.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

