Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 112,272 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,272 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 315.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWST opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,259,849.62. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,917.85. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,118 shares of company stock worth $4,391,151 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

