Fred Alger Management LLC Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NARI opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.96. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,067,509.66. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,990. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

