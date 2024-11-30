Fred Alger Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.