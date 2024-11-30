Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 653.0 days.

Frasers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDIPF remained flat at $9.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

About Frasers Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.