Franco Fogliato Buys 111,175 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) CEO Franco Fogliato bought 111,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $152,309.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,309.75. This represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.