Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in FOX by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $65,709,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in FOX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 225,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in FOX by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 961,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,323,000 after buying an additional 228,392 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

