Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 10,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.