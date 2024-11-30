FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,812 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

EVTC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

