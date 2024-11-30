FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 40,760 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

