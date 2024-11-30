FORA Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.36.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

