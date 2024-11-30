FORA Capital LLC Invests $405,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,450,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after buying an additional 799,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

